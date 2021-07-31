Former Barcelona director: “Pjanic told me that he would like to return to Juventus”

Although we’re yet to see a single new player landing in Turin this summer, the transfer speculations regarding Juve’s targets are heating up further.

Less than a year ago, Miralem Pjanic sealed what seemed to be a dream move to Barcelona, with Arthur Melo going in the opposite direction.

However, the dream soon turn out to be a nightmare for the Bosnian who failed to convince Blaugrana coach, Ronaldo Koeman.

Therefore, the former Juventus player is hoping to seal a return to Turin this summer, where he spent four mostly successful years between 2016 and 2020.

Former Barcelona director Ariedo Braida confirmed the player’s intentions, saying that Pjanic specifically told him that he wishes to return to the his former club.

“I met him three or four days ago in Barcelona. We met by chance near the Camp Nou and we talked. Pjanic told me that he would like to return to Juventus. Allegri certainly knows him better than anyone,” said Braida in an interview with Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

The 76-year-old was known to be the longtime right hand man of former Milan CEO Adriano Galliani, serving the Rossoneri between 1986 and 2013. He also had some praising words for Max Allgeri

“Max is in the right place at the right time. He is one of the best coaches in the world and a person of great level. Lately he is starting to be passionate about art as well.

“Allegri belongs to the top. The best at the moment are Guardiola, Klopp, Tuchel, Allegri and obviously Mancini, who turned out to be a champion at the European Championship.”

It remains to be seen whether the returning Juventus manager will be able to reunite with his old Bosnian pupil who was his most important midfielder during the three seasons they spent together at the club.