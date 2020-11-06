Former Barcelona man reckons his time with Juventus was the worst of his career.

Brazilian Dani Alves joined Juventus in 2016 after he left Barcelona, but he has now revealed that he didn’t enjoy his time with the Italian champions.

Alves is one of the most decorated players in world football and the former Barcelona man won the Serie A and the Coppa Italia during his time in Turin, but the Bianconeri fell short of winning the Champions League.

He claimed that no player ever enjoys leaving Barcelona and that when he left the Catalans for Turin, he was expecting things to be the same.

He spent time in Italy hoping to have his Barcelona experience back, but that never happened.

Despite his achievements with Juve in the only season that he spent at the club, he still thinks that it was a miserable time for him.

“All the players who leave Barcelona regret it, one hundred percent. But either you accept it or you become bitter all your life,” he told RAC1 via Football Italia.

“The year I spent at Juventus was the worst of my career because. I wanted that to be like in Barcelona and it wasn’t. I had to reinvent myself and pull resilience.”