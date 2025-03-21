Domenico Tedesco is another manager who has been linked with a move to Juventus as a potential replacement for Thiago Motta. The former midfielder, who has struggled to get the best out of his squad, now seems like a “dead man walking” at Juventus, with many believing he will likely be axed when this season concludes. If results do not improve in the coming weeks, Juventus may not even wait until the summer to part ways with the ex-Bologna boss.

There are numerous free agents available who could step in immediately to take over the Juventus managerial role, but the Bianconeri may also opt to wait until the summer to name a permanent manager. Regardless of the timing, it has been reported that Tedesco is one of the names on Juventus’ radar as a potential candidate to succeed Motta.

Tedesco, who was recently the manager of Belgium, would likely prefer to forget his tenure with the national team, as it was not a successful spell for him. Despite this, Il Bianconero has reported that Tedesco could be the next Juventus coach, even discussing potential formations he might use at the club. However, his time in charge of Belgium left much to be desired, and this raises serious questions about his suitability for Juventus, a club with high expectations.

Juventus, currently struggling to find consistency, needs a coach who has been very successful in recent years to lead the team. Experimenting with another manager who has failed to make a significant impact in another role might not be the wisest decision, especially when the club’s ambitions remain high. The Bianconeri require a manager who can hit the ground running and immediately improve results.

As it stands, Juventus will need to make a critical decision in the coming months regarding Motta’s future, and whether Tedesco is the right fit for the club remains a subject of significant debate.