Former Bianconeri believes both Milan clubs more likely to win Serie A than Juve

Angelo Di Livio has claimed that Juventus are the third-most likely team to win the scudetto this season, behind both AC Milan and Inter Milan.

The Old Lady have struggled in their opening weeks of the campaign, possibly partly distracted by the Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco which saw the Portuguese request not to start our opening league clash, before his move was taking centre-stage as we looked to get back on track against Empoli.

That should all be behind us now however, and there will be no excuses if we cannot kickstart our season when we look to take on Napoli on Saturday, but our former player Di Livio already believes we are trailing our rivals in the bid to return to the top of the table.

“Today I see Inter, AC Milan and Juve in that order as the favourites,” Di Livio told La Gazzetta dello Sport(via Forza Italian Football).

“Then it will be necessary to see who will be better at forming a team.

“The Milanese have strengthened more than everyone else, which means now they have more quality than the others. Then Atalanta and Napoli, which had little to improve, and a step below them are the Roman ones.”

I understand that our opening two matches have left a lot to be desired, while five of our six main rivals have started with a 100% record, but after two matches there is still a long way to go, and it would be crazy to write us off at this early point.

I struggle to believe that AC have what it takes to mount a serious challenge, while Inter weakened this summer, and have plenty of question marks also.

Patrick