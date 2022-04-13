Former Brazilian superstar urges clubs to compete for Juventus man

Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos has called on the top clubs in the world to take a chance on Paulo Dybala.

The attacker will leave the Allianz Stadium as a free agent in the summer after failing to reach an agreement with Juventus over a new deal.

Dybala has been at the club since 2015 and he was expected to be its main man after Cristiano Ronaldo left in the summer.

However, injuries have plagued him in this campaign and he has been unable to make the impact the club wanted.

This forced them to sign Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window and the Serbian is now the club’s key man.

Dybala is free to speak to foreign clubs now and he can even sign a pre-contract with them before this season ends.

However, it doesn’t seem enough clubs are interested in his signature, which baffles Carlos and he wants to see more of them eager to sign the former Palermo man.

“Paulo Dybala is world-class.” The Brazilian told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“The top teams should bet on him, but you don’t know what goes on in these people’s heads. Dybala is a great striker. As they say in Portugal, the door is always open for him.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala is a very talented player and an attacker that every club will be glad to have on their team.

However, when he is hardly fit and available to contribute, then it makes almost no sense to keep him in the squad. One certain thing is that he will find a new home for next season soon.