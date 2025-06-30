Juventus have the opportunity to sign an experienced defender in the shape of Cesar Azpilicueta who is once again a free agent.

The Spanish veteran started his career at Osasuna before rising to prominence during his time at Olympique Marseille. His exploits in France earned him a transfer to Chelsea in 2012, and he went on to represent the Blues for 11 years before signing for Atletico Madrid as a free agent in the summer of 2023.

The 35-year-old’s contract with the Colchoneros will expire on Monday, so he’s now searching for his next destination.

Cesar Azpilicueta is now available on a free transfer

According to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, Azpilicueta has been offered to Juventus by Italian intermediaries. However, there haven’t been any concrete negotiations as of yet.

Juventus are expected to sign a new defender this summer, but his identity remains shrouded in mystery.

Igor Tudor has reportedly identified his old Marseille pupil, Leonardo Balerdi, as his favourite target, while others like Nayef Aguerd and Ronald Araujo have been mentioned as alternative candidates.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if Damien Comolli and Co. would consider adding Azpilicueta to their shortlist.

Cesar Azpilicueta (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Should Juventus consider signing Azpilicueta?

The former Chelsea captain is a vastly versatile profile. He started his career as a right-back, but can also play in any other position in the backline, and would arguably fit the three-man backline system.

However, at the age of 35, he might not represent the most appealing profile for the fan base.

It should also be noted that Azpilicueta has only made 20 appearances across all competitions last term after failing to cement himself as a regular starter in Diego Simeone’s plans. Hence, Juventus would arguably be better off chasing younger targets who are hungry to prove themselves.