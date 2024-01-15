Juventus have reportedly skipped the opportunity to sign Rennes midfielder Nemanja Matic in January.

The Serbian represented the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Roma during his illustrious career.

The 35-year-old left the Italian capital side in the summer following an altercation with Jose Mourinho.

The veteran joined Rennes as a free agent but has recently expressed the desire to leave the French club in January, citing personal reasons.

According to Tuttosport, Matic has been offered to Juventus and Milan in recent days, as he’s looking to make his way back to Italy.

But as the source tells it, the proposal received a cold reception on the part of the Turin-based giants.

As we reported earlier today, Juventus coach Max Allegri has already rejected the opportunity to sign Jordan Henderson from Al-Ettifaq, preferring to keep his young midfield department intact.

Therefore, adding the 35-year-old Matic to the mix was unlikely to excite the Bianconeri tactician.

The Serbian made 13 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, and six in the Europa League, contributing with three assists in total.

As for Juventus, it appears that the management is unlikely to bring in a new midfielder this month.

The Bianconeri will instead aim to reinforce the midfield department in the summer, possibly by signing the likes of Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners and Udinese youngster Lazar Samardzic.