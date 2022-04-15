Coppa Italia
Former defender predicts who Juventus will face in the Italian Cup final

April 15, 2022 - 5:00 pm

Former Italian defender, Fulvio Collovati, has predicted that AC Milan will win this season’s Coppa Italia, although they will face Juventus in the final.

The Bianconeri have a first-leg advantage in the semi-final of the competition and we expect them to finish the job against Fiorentina in the return leg.

AC Milan faces Inter Milan and the first leg ended in a draw, which means the game could still go either way.

However, Collovati seems convinced that Milan will win the return leg, and he tips them to go all the way and take the cup home, even though he knows Juventus will be tough opponents.

He tells La Repubblica as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Coppa Italia? Milan and it would be Pioli’s first trophy. Even if he could find a well-motivated Juventus in the final.”

We have lost in the Italian Cup final a number of times over the last decade, but Max Allegri is one of the best managers in the country to win trophies.

Juve lost the Super Cup to Inter Milan and they will be determined to make amends by winning this trophy.

It also gives Dusan Vlahovic a chance to earn his first of many prizes for the club and he should take it.

