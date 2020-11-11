Former Dybala manager slams his omission as a “blasphemy”

Paulo Dybala is one of the biggest talents in world football and when Juventus spent 40m euros to sign him in 2015, they knew that they were getting a quality player.

He was being compared to Lionel Messi at the time and he has managed to remain consistent and on a top-level, since he joined the club.

This season has, however, been a tough one for him.

He returned from injury and seems to still be working his way back to full fitness at the moment.

With a new manager at the helm, he is expected to work hard and prove that he belongs in his plans.

This has seen the Argentinean get relegated to the bench for much of Juventus’ games this season.

However, the man that sold him to Juventus from Palermo, Maurizio Zamparini still believes that he is a top talent and claims that it is blasphemous that Dybala isn’t starting games for Juventus.

He had claimed before that Dybala would become the new Messi and when asked if he still believes that, he told Tuttosport:

“Of course I am. And why should I have changed my mind? Dybala, besides being a champion, is a very good guy. And I can’t understand why many insiders tend to forget it”

When told that Dybala’s physical problems at this start of the season are the reason why he starts games from the bench, he said:

“Are we kidding? That Dybala is not a starter in Serie A is a blasphemy. Paulo should have followed my advice from three years ago”