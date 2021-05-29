Former Ferrari boss tipped for Juventus role, but Nedved could leave

On the heels of a stormy season, the winds of change are currently at full force in Turin.

During this week, sporting director Fabio Paratici was given his marching orders after 11 years of service at Juventus.

Moreover, Friday witnessed the departure of coach Andrea Pirlo, who was replaced by the returning Max Allegri.

And yet, the changing of the guards isn’t over, as potential arrivals and departures are still being reported.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, former Ferrari director Maurizio Arrivabene is the favorite to be appointed as the club’s CEO.

This position has been vacant since the departure of Giuseppe Marotta in 2018, who later joined Inter.

Arrivabene was in charge of the Formula One team between 2014 and 2019, and is a former member of the board of directors at Juventus.

The former Ferrari boss is reportedly the club’s first option for the role, ahead of Sassuolo’s Giovanni Carnevali.

On another note, il Giornale via TuttoJuve reports that Juventus vice-president could follow Paratici’s path by leaving the club.

The legendary Czech is known to be a longtime friend of president Andrea Agnelli, but has been closely associated to Paratici in the past few years.

Therefore, Nedved could leave his post to allow the new CEO more space to operate, as the report indicates.