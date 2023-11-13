Since making his ground-shattering transfer to Juventus in January 2022, a lot has been said and written about Dusan Vlahovic and his goal-scoring form.

Although the Serbian had his moments, he never quite reached the heights of his time at Fiorentina where he had cemented himself as one of the most sought-after young footballers on the planet.

This season, the 23-year-old started on a bright note, bagging four goals in the first five rounds, including a sublime brace in the 3-1 win over Lazio.

But since that encounter in September, the striker has yet to find the back of the net.

For his part, former Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli feels his old pupil is cutting a sad figure at the moment.

The tactician praises Juventus for their revival, but appears concerned over the mental condition of the Serbian hitman.

“Juventus are silently there. They’re able to prepare the matches better during the week but it seems to me that they have brought the environment back together,” noted the former Italian national team coach in an interview with Radio 1 via ilBianconero.

“It seems to me that Vlahovuc has lost his smile a bit. He looks sad on screen. But then again, perhaps he has a fire inside of him as it’s always been the case.”

Prandelli coached Vlahovic during his second stint in Florence between November 2020 and March 2021.

He’s also a former Juventus midfielder who represented the club between 1979 and 1985. He won a host of trophies during his time in Turin, including the infamous European Cup in Heysel.