Former Fiorentina director explains why Vlahovic deal was a bargain for Juventus

In the current day and age, it’s getting increasingly harder to determine what is considered to be a fair deal in football.

Last January, Juventus stole the headlines by completing the groundbreaking transfer of Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian will cost the Old Lady’s coffers up to 75 million euros or perhaps a little more.

This season, the 22-year-old is leading the Serie A scoring charts (currently alongside Ciro Immobile), and has been on a tear since the previous campaign.

Therefore, very few Juventus supporters complained over the hefty sum paid for his services.

In fact, former Fiorentina director Pantaleo Corvino went on to describe the deal as a bargain for the Bianconeri.

The 72-year-old was in charge of the Viola between 2005 and 2012, and was the architect behind the team that reached the Champions League under the guidance of Cesare Prandelli.

“In business and in the transfer market there is never a winner and a loser. Business is always conducted by two,” said the current Lecce executive in an interview with Radio Sportiva via Calciomercato.

“I can only say that Juventus have taken a champion, and they haven’t spent a lot of money if we consider his age and the fact that in the future he could be worth much more.

“For their part, Fiorentina had little bargaining power. Personally I would never have sold Vlahovic at these figures.”

Corvino returned for a second stint at Fiorentina between 2016 and 2019 but found less success compared to his original tenure at the club.