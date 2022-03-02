Former Fiorentina president says Vlahovic and Chiesa will do great things together

Former Fiorentina president Vittorio Cecchi Gori says he wouldn’t have sold Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic ahead of Juventus’ match with La Viola.

Both attackers joined Juve from their rivals in the last few transfer windows.

Fiorentina dislikes selling their top stars to Juve, but it keeps happening and most of them achieve success after making the move.

The Bianconeri is now enjoying their talents after La Viola had developed them and made them top players.

However, Gori insists they could have remained at Fiorentina and done great things for the Florence club.

He now predicts they will be a magnificent pair in Juventus’ attack.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Vlahovic is not Baggio but I would never have sold it, with him and Chiesa the Viola turned. You will see what they will do together with Juve.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Vlahovic are two of the finest attackers in Italy now and Juve is fortunate to have them in our squad.

They give us a great option in attack and, unfortunately, Chiesa is currently out with an injury.

The Azzurri star will be a brilliant partner to his former Viola teammate and they should lead us to several trophies next season.