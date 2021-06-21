Former Fiorentina sporting director reckons Juventus target “Is ready for Juve”

Former Fiorentina sporting director, Pantaleo Corvino spoke to Tutto sport recently and insisted that Dusan Vlahovic is ready to play for Juventus.

The Serbian striker has been in fine form for La Viola and he has attracted the attention of Juventus.

The Bianconeri are keen to add a new attacker to their squad and Vlahovic has emerged as one that could join them.

He scored 21 league goals for La Viola last season and he is just 21, so he can only get better.

Juve needs another striker as they bid to avoid relying on just Alvaro Morata just as they did last season.

Vlahovic has shown his class in Serie A, but playing for a big club like Juve is a different ball game and it might be too early for him to make that move.

However, Corvino is confident that he can move to Turin and will not struggle at the home of the former Italian champions.

He said as quoted by Il Bianconero: “When Dusan was not yet playing continuously in Fiorentina, he called me a reporter to ask me what I thought. I told him that for me he was a proprietor.

“Quality has no age. Now he could play as a center forward for both Juventus, Liverpool or Tottenham. He is ready for Juve.

“Dusan is ideal for Dybala. Who serves as 9? It also depends on the coach’s ideas. It’s a question more for Allegri than for me. In any case we are talking about great forwards.

“With Dybala you need a nine that guarantees above all depth, therefore a player with the characteristics of Vlahovic “