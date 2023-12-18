Former Verona star Antonio Di Gennaro has identified Juventus and AC Milan as the challengers to Inter Milan for the Serie A title.

Juventus has been diligently working towards securing the league title this season and remained in contention for an extended period. However, over the weekend, Inter Milan extended their lead to four points, marking the widest margin between the two teams in weeks.

While Juventus has been a strong competitor, Inter Milan has been considered a favourite from the start of the season. Despite Juventus’ ongoing efforts to compete for the title, Inter’s recent lead has increased the perception that they are now the clear favourites to win the league. According to Di Gennaro, Juventus and AC Milan are positioned as the challengers to Inter Milan in the Serie A title race.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“That Inter is the strongest team, that it is difficult to find an alternative between Juventus and Milan. Inter demonstrated that they play very well, that they know how to manage the various moments of the match, and have a great balance between defense and attack.”

Juve FC Says

We have been in fine form for much of this season and it is hard to deny that we are in a title race.

Also, Antonio Di Gennaro’s comments are true: Inter is the favourite to win the league, and we have to stop putting ourselves under pressure to be champions by next summer.