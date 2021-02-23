Former Inter defender was one step away from coaching Juventus

In the previous seasons, we’ve noticed how several managers ended up coaching clubs that were once considered as their rivals.

Antonio Conte’s move to Inter is perhaps the best example of this trend.

The former midfielder is an ex captain and manager of Juventus.

Therefore, most Bianconeri fans were left with a bitter taste in their mouths while watching him taking over their most hated rivals.

The Lecce-born tactician had also caused controversy in the past when he joined Bari during his early coaching days, much to the dismay of his native townsfolk.

Speaking of Conte, another controversial appointment could have taken place when the former Chelsea manager left his post at Juventus in the summer of 2014.

According to Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni (via ilBianconero), the Bianconeri management was set to appoint Sinisa Mihajlovic as Conte’s successor.

The Serbian had spent most of his playing and coaching career in the Italian peninsula.

As a player, the former defender had represented some of Juve’s biggest rivals, with his most notable stints being at Sampdoria, Lazio and finally Inter.

After hanging up his boots, Miha continued to associate himself with the Nerazzurri, becoming the assistant manager for his long time friend and teammate Roberto Mancini.

The Serbian later embarked on a managing career of his own, starting at Bologna in 2008.

The report adds that Mihajlovic was an inch away from Juventus in 2014, but ended up remaining at Sampdoria for another year.

Coincidently, the former Inter player ended up taking charge of yet another of his old club’s rivals, as he was appointed as Milan manager in 2015.

Sinisa’s path eventually saw him returning to Bologna, as he’s been in charge of the Rossoblu since 2019.