Former Inter man reckons it is time for Juventus domination to be “interrupted”

Former Inter Milan man, Nicolas Burdisso has backed his former side to win the league title this season and he says it is good for Italian football.

Juventus has won the last nine league titles and wanted to win a tenth consecutive one this season.

They made Andrea Pirlo their latest manager and wanted to continue their dominance of the Italian game.

However, the rookie manager is steering them towards a place outside the top two at the end of this season.

Inter Milan currently tops the league standings and Antonio Conte’s men are favourites for the title.

Burdisso says his former side can win the title and he hopes that they dominate the competition for years as Juventus has done.

He then adds that the truth is someone has to stop Juve from dominating the competition and that is the best thing for Italian football.

He told Corriere dello Sport via Tuttojuve: “I hope that Inter too will be able to open a cycle. All the conditions are there. Even if it went to the Champions League badly.

“I already considered it the strongest team in the league. Without the weight of Europe, it is evidently the favorite. Besides, let’s face it: it is better for Italian football that someone interrupts Juventus’ hegemony “.

Mathematically, Juve is still in the title race and their fans will pray that the teams at the top slip up.