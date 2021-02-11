Former Inter Milan ace flirting with Juventus after Coppa Italia win

When Juventus faced Inter Milan earlier in the week, former players of the Nerazzurri would have been rooting for their old side.

This would have been the same for the ex-players of Juventus, except Antonio Conte perhaps.

However, one former Inter star appeared to be on the side of Juve as he watched the game.

Mauro Icardi is one of the greatest goalscorers that the Nerazzurri ever had, but he left them in a cloud and it seems that he is still not wishing them well.

Juventus held on to their 2-1 win from the first leg to draw 0-0 with Conte’s men and book a place in the Coppa Italia final.

As customary nowadays, players take to their social media accounts to share posts after the game.

Calciomercato reports that Icardi had a busy night after the game, and it wasn’t because he was playing for his current club, PSG.

But the Argentinean took time on social media to like the posts of Juve and their players celebrating the win.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo posted about the victory, and Icardi was busy liking the posts.

He has been linked with a move to Juventus, this might be a way of telling the Bianconeri to come and get him.