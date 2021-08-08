crespo
Club News

Former Inter Milan ace tips Juventus to win Serie A

August 8, 2021 - 2:00 pm

Former Inter Milan striker, Hernan Crespo has tipped Juventus to win the Scudetto title this season.

The Bianconeri struggled to make the top four last season under the management of Andrea Pirlo.

They had been the leading club in Italy in the nine seasons before 2020/2021, but Inter Milan toppled them last season.

That cost Pirlo his job, and Juventus has brought Massimiliano Allegri back to their bench in this campaign.

The Livorno native won Serie A for five consecutive seasons in his first spell at the club and Crespo believes his return makes Juve title favourites now.

They would compete against the likes of Inter Milan and Milan for the league title this time, not forgetting Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

However, Crespo, who is cutting his teeth as a manager at Sao Paulo, says Juve will lead the race for the Scudetto yet again.

He also claims Ronaldo will be in fine form if he stays because he would want to prove his worth to the club.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “The favorite is Juventus. It has something more than the others. And watch out for Ronaldo’s desire for redemption. If he stayed, it is because he wants to prove that he is still number one”

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter Miami looking to make Ronaldo their top signing this summer

August 8, 2021
Locatelli

Report – Juventus to resume Locatelli talks next week

August 8, 2021
Pjanic

Pjanic isn’t an alternative to Locatelli and Juventus will discuss his transfer with Barcelona today

August 8, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.