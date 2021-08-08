Former Inter Milan ace tips Juventus to win Serie A

Former Inter Milan striker, Hernan Crespo has tipped Juventus to win the Scudetto title this season.

The Bianconeri struggled to make the top four last season under the management of Andrea Pirlo.

They had been the leading club in Italy in the nine seasons before 2020/2021, but Inter Milan toppled them last season.

That cost Pirlo his job, and Juventus has brought Massimiliano Allegri back to their bench in this campaign.

The Livorno native won Serie A for five consecutive seasons in his first spell at the club and Crespo believes his return makes Juve title favourites now.

They would compete against the likes of Inter Milan and Milan for the league title this time, not forgetting Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

However, Crespo, who is cutting his teeth as a manager at Sao Paulo, says Juve will lead the race for the Scudetto yet again.

He also claims Ronaldo will be in fine form if he stays because he would want to prove his worth to the club.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “The favorite is Juventus. It has something more than the others. And watch out for Ronaldo’s desire for redemption. If he stayed, it is because he wants to prove that he is still number one”