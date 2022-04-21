Former Inter Milan player wants a Dybala–Martinez attacking force at the club

Bruno Bolchi is looking forward to watching Paulo Dybala partner Lautaro Martinez at his former club, Inter Milan.

Dybala will leave Juventus as a free agent in the summer after he failed to find an agreement over a new deal with the Bianconeri.

The Argentinian is one of the finest players Juve has had in the last decade, and he was supposed to be the club’s main man now.

However, his poor injury record and a refusal to accept Juve’s contract offer will end his time at the club.

Inter remains his most serious suitor despite the rivalry between them and Juventus, and former Nerazzurri midfielder, Bolchi insists he can coexist with his fellow Argentinian Martinez at the San Siro.

He tells Tuttomercatoweb: “They are still two different players, Dybala is more attacking midfielder than Lautaro. I would study how to make him coexist with Lautaro. Otherwise, if a good one arrives and then another strong one has to leave, it’s not the best.”

Juve FC Says

Watching Dybala in the colours of Inter will be painful to most Juve fans, and it is not a reality we are prepared to deal with.

However, after we failed to meet his contract demands, we don’t expect him to consider our interests while choosing his next home.