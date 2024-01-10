Former Inter Milan star Fabio Galante has acknowledged that the Serie A title race is still far from being decided, with Inter currently leading the standings. While Inter has met expectations by securing the top spot, Juventus is determined not to give them any breathing space, doing their best to stay close at the top of the standings.

Juventus aims to finish inside the top four and is currently overachieving, putting in extra effort as they chase down Inter in the league standings. The Bianconeri, being one of the most successful sides in Italian football, demand respect, and Inter understands the importance of not underestimating them in any way.

Galante also knows there is so much more football to be played and says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I believe that the championship fight will be resolved in the end, both teams showed excellent things thanks to the players and coaches. The Nerazzurri are playing very well, of course they are the favourites, but there is still a long way to go.”

Juve FC Says

We still have so much football to play this season and must not get carried away in the race for the title.

We must remain focused on winning more games to keep our dreams alive.