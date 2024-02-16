Juventus is set to finish behind Inter Milan once again in the Serie A standings for this campaign, with Inter Milan likely to clinch the league title. The balance of power between these two Italian giants has shifted since 2021 when Inter ended Juventus’ dominance in Italian football.

Since Inter’s triumph in 2021, Juventus has not been able to reclaim the Serie A title, and if they fail to do so this season, it would mark the fourth consecutive term without being crowned champions. In contrast, Inter is asserting itself as a dominant force in Italian football, steadily becoming the most dominant club in the league.

Despite Juventus currently trailing behind Inter, former Inter player Andrea Mandorlini believes that Juventus is just a few quality signings away from challenging and potentially toppling Inter Milan.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Inter remains at another level, both in terms of the starting squad and the bench, but if in the next transfer market, Juve will make some quality additions, they will be able to compete in the future.”

Juve FC Says

Inter Milan went through a rough period and has emerged from it as a stronger team, so we also need to go through ours.

But the earlier the positive results start coming for Juve, the better it will be for Max Allegri.