Former Italian international gives his opinion on Juventus v Inter Milan

Former Inter Milan and Italy goalkeeper, Ivano Bordon claims the match between Juventus and Inter Milan this weekend is an open game and anyone can win it.

The Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri have a fierce rivalry and there is a lot to play for in that game, as both clubs look to finish the campaign strongly.

Inter won the Scudetto last season and has been struggling to defend it in this campaign, while Juve made a terrible start and just wants a top-four finish now.

Winning the match will help the Bianconeri topple their opponents, while Inter will move 4 points clear of Juve with a victory.

The home side has been in better form lately, but form usually doesn’t matter in matches like this and Bordon admits the winner of the game is hard to predict before the fixture.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “It will be decisive for both but I think as always it will be very fought.

“I hope it will be a good match but for the importance it holds. It can be more tactical. Both can have a result. There is no favourite.”

Juve FC Says

Both clubs know how important this fixture is to them and we expect a very tough match for Juventus.

We have been on a good run of form lately, but games like this can change all that. If we lose, our players’ confidence could suffer, but if we win, it will skyrocket and help us end this season well.