Giovanni Galeone discusses the unpleasant situation at Juventus as he’s been unimpressed with how Thiago Motta has been handling the squad since his arrival.

The 84-year-old is famously Max Allegri’s football mentor and dear friend. He often jumps to defend his old pupil, especially in previous years with the Livorno native under fire due to the team’s displays and results.

But while the majority of Juventus fans rejoiced when the 57-year-old was shown the door, the first season under Motta has seen the team degrade rather than improve.

The Bianconeri are already out of the Champions League and Coppa Italia, and have sunk to 5th place in the Serie A standings after conceding a combined seven unanswered goals in their last two outings against Atalanta and Fiorentina.

Therefore, Galeone blames Motta for the team’s current woes, insisting he was wrong to get rid of the old guard.

“Allegri has done well in the last three years at Juve. I don’t think he could have done more. This year we have seen the results with Motta,” said the former Udinese coach in his interview with TeleLombardia via IlBianconero.

“He has eliminated the entire old guard by making them spend a lot of money unlike the transfer market done to Max.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

“This Juve is not the real Juventus. It has nothing to do in terms of mentality and spirit with the team we have admired for many years, and not only with Allegri but also with other coaches. Motta was wrong to send Danilo, Szczesny and Rabiot away.”

On the other hand, Galeone reveals that coaching Juventus would be a dream for longtime Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

“Gasperini is the most tactically intelligent player I have ever coached. Not only that, he’s an extraordinary manager, capable of reading games with great clarity and making the players available at display perform at their best.

“He finally deserves an opportunity at a big club, after the exceptional work he has done at Atalanta in recent years. Gasperini’s dream would be to coach Juventus.”