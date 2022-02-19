Former Italian striker claims Osimhen is better than Vlahovic

Marco Ferrante has claimed that Victor Osimhen is the best striker in Serie A, but admits that Juve’s Dusan Vlahovic has an age advantage which makes it difficult to choose between them.

The 51 year-old is currently coaching in Serie D, but was speaking to CalcioMercato’s Twitch account via TuttoJuve this week when he was asked who was the best forward in the Italian division.

While he picked out Osimhen as the better option at the moment, he claimed that it was difficult to choose between him n Vlahovic due to the latter’s age.

He said: “For me, yes, for physical abilities he{Osimhen} is a player who does not give points of reference. He varies on the whole attack front, plays on all balls as if it were the last ball of his life. So I think yes he is one. of the strongest also because for a coach a player with these characteristics is of vital importance.

“Vlahovic has an age to his advantage even if they are not so many years apart. I gun in the head, if I had to choose I would struggle because physically they are ‘animals’. However, they have different characteristics. Vlahovic is perhaps more gifted with basic technique unlike Osimhen and he can also score you a fine goal. Osimhen, however, is devastating in all respects.”

While I’m a fan of Osimhen, I don’t think there will be any question as to who is the better in the near future. Despite little time to settle in Turin, he is already showing his star-quality for our side, and I have no doubt that he will be the superstar we expect him to be.

Patrick