Former Italian strikers claim Juventus play better without Ronaldo

Christian Vieri and Antonio Cassano have spent their careers moving from one major club to another.
The first played for Juventus at one point of his career, whilst the second had always criticized the club.
Nonetheless, they’re both retired players now, and seem to be eager on making a career for themselves via social media.
Vieri is now presenting his own show called “Bobo TV”, and Cassano seems to be one of his recurring guests.
After Juve’s come-from-behind victory against Lazio on Saturday, the two former Azzurri stars agreed on one notion.
Alvaro Morata led the attacking line as Cristiano Ronaldo started the match on the bench, and the Spaniard led the Old Lady to victory with two goals and an assist.
Therefore, the two former strikers quickly jumped to the conclusion that the Bianconeri would do better without their Portuguese superstar.
” It was a great success, against a good team. A comeback with three goals. Even with Ronaldo on the bench. Maybe CR7 is not suitable for Pirlo’s game .” said Vieri according to Calciomercato.
The notorious Cassano added to Bobo’s comments by highlighting the fact that CR7 doesn’t help Andrea Pirlo’s team defensively.
” Ronaldo scores one goal per match but helps little in the defensive phase, and plays little for the team. Now Pirlo will be able to open a new cycle and will have to change many players. If Ronaldo were to leave, I would not be surprised.” concluded the former Real Madrid star according to TuttoJuve.
Nonetheless, it should be noted that Ronaldo’s goals saved Juventus on several occasions throughout the current campaign, as well as the previous two.
I don’t think this is entirely untrue. Ronaldo gets a lot of acclaim for scoring. But each game he loses possession a ton of times, and he rarely passes the ball if he is 25 meters from the goal – and the chances never fully gets created that way.
Obviously Ronaldo is not the main problem, the midfield is seriously lacking in the attacking department. But I do think it is a less predictable Juve, when Ronaldo is not there. It is more of a team effort, which always has been Juves main strenght.