Former Italian strikers claim Juventus play better without Ronaldo

Christian Vieri and Antonio Cassano have spent their careers moving from one major club to another.

The first played for Juventus at one point of his career, whilst the second had always criticized the club.

Nonetheless, they’re both retired players now, and seem to be eager on making a career for themselves via social media.

Vieri is now presenting his own show called “Bobo TV”, and Cassano seems to be one of his recurring guests.

After Juve’s come-from-behind victory against Lazio on Saturday, the two former Azzurri stars agreed on one notion.