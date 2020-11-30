Former Italy international claims five sides ‘up there’ challenging Juve for title

Francesco Moriero has claimed that there is as many as six teams who can win the division this season, with both Inter Milan and Juventus struggling thus far.

It is AC Milan who currently top the table, while the Old Lady, who have won the last nine consecutive league titles, have won only four of their nine matches thus far.

Juve are far from out of the competition however, with just six points between them and the leaders, but they don’t appear to have shrugged off their problems as of yet.

Moriero claims that he believes this year to be more ‘balanced’ with both Inter and Juve ‘struggling’, before naming the four other sides who could be ‘up there’ come the end of the season.

He told TuttoMercatoWeb: “This is a strange season, teams like Inter and Juve, who for one reason or another, are struggling and so for the moment I see a balanced season.

“A little bit due to the problems related to Covid-19 and a little bit for the matches too close together, I think that Milan, Rome, Napoli and also I’d put Sassuolo who play beautiful football, to name a few, can be up there.”

While Pirlo’s side have been struggling so far, they have had key players missing throughout the campaign thus far, and with limited time to stamp the new manager’s philosophy on the squad in pre-season, the fact that we remain within touching distance of the top tells me we will still be shouting as champions come the end of the term.

Patrick