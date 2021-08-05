Former Italy international claims that Juventus are targeting Champions League glory

Daniele Adani has claimed that it ‘is clear’ that Juventus have been targeting victory in the Champions League in recent years.

The Old Lady has won nine of the last 10 scudetto, but in recent summers has opted to change the manager, regardless of the success achieved during those times.

This year however, we are looking forward to seeing Max Allegri back in the hot seat, the man who led us to five consecutive titles as well as falling at the final hurdle of the Champions League twice during 2014 and 2019.

That change you would assume is a safe bet, yet one that will surely guarantee positive change and stability, but Adani insists that our recent changes have to have been because our priority is to win the Champions League.

“Juve won in Italy with Allegri and changed. They won with Sarri and changed. They didn’t win with Pirlo and they changed,” Adani stated on BoboTV(via TuttoJuve).

“It is clear that the goal is to fight to win the Champions League. You can play hide and seek, but we are to tell the truth. And Bonucci and Chiellini have shown that winning in Europe is possible. If Allegri returns, you cannot say that you have to be competitive on all fronts, if not to gain approval. The goal is to win the Champions League, it has to be.”

Is it clear that the Champions League is the club’s priority? Could Italy’s exploits this summer give Juventus an edge as we look to mount a serious European challenge this season?

Patrick