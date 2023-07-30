In a surprising development, Juventus have decided to oust Leonardo Bonucci from Max Allegri’s squad. New club director Cristiano Giuntoli bluntly told the fallen captain to find himself a new club.

The 36-year-old still has another year on his contract, but the management sees him as surplus to requirements.

The defender continues to train separately at Continassa while Allegri traveled with the main host to the United States for the pre-season tour.

Almost everyone in the Italian peninsula has added his two cents on this regrettable saga. For his part, Cesare Prandelli was left perplexed by the whole situation.

The experienced manager worked alongside the centre-back while in charge of the Italian national team between 2010 and 2014.

Prandelli can’t understand why the management allowed the situation to escalate while they had several months to plan a smoother ending.

“It’s always sad to see someone who won eight Scudetto titles and wrote the history of Juventus getting ousted from the squad,” said The former Parma and Fiorentina boss in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“Last season they had several months to plan and negotiate with one another. I don’t understand why they couldn’t reach a different ending for everyone.”

Bonucci has been at Juventus since 2010, only spending one campaign at Milan after a fallout with the club and Max Allegri in 2017.

He made his return to Turin the following summer and has been part of the club ever since.