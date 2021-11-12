Former Italy manager reckons it will take time to rebuild this Juventus team

Former Italy manager, Gian Piero Ventura has spoken about Juventus’ struggles this season and says the Bianconeri would need time if they want to truly rebuild the team.

This has been a turbulent campaign for Juventus as they struggle to remain in the title race.

They have fallen well behind the likes of AC Milan and Napoli. However, these are early days and things would most likely get better.

Ventura reckons the Bianconeri squad this season is weak when compared to previous seasons.

They had Cristiano Ronaldo scoring goals for them last season and have lost him for this campaign.

He insists that what would stop Juve from winning the league title is the quality of the players in the current squad.

Ventura told Tuttomercatoweb as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juventus is a lower quality team than those of past years. Last year he hit the Champions League on the last Sunday and had thirty Ronaldo goals guaranteed, this year he has to put his performances under scrutiny. But if you want to do a rebuild, you need to know that it takes time. If you started to win the Scudetto, the quality of the squad may not allow you to do so.”

Juventus still has arguably the strongest squad in Serie A in terms of quality.

It is disappointing that players who get the chance to play under Max Allegri are not delivering their best.

The gaffer is making a return to the club after two years and might need time to design a system that suits the players at his disposal, but it is taking too long now.

Sacking him at the end of this season wouldn’t make much sense, but Allegri has to get results from his players to keep his reputation intact.

Considering the start to this season, the best thing Juve fans can do for themselves is to lower their expectations while the team is being rebuilt.