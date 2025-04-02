Former Italy star Luigi Di Biagio has urged AS Roma to appoint Antonio Conte as their next manager, despite strong interest from Juventus. With the Bianconeri expected to make a managerial change at the end of the season, Igor Tudor is widely seen as a temporary appointment. Juventus is preparing for a long-term solution, and Conte has emerged as the leading candidate to take charge.

At present, Conte is managing Napoli, but speculation continues to grow regarding his future. Juventus remains confident that, should they approach him, he would be open to returning to the club where he spent a significant part of his playing and managerial career. Conte previously led Juventus to three consecutive Serie A titles, laying the foundation for the club’s decade of domestic dominance.

Napoli, while a strong club, does not carry the same historical weight as Juventus. A return to Turin would allow Conte to work with a squad that aspires to compete for league titles and European success. His tactical discipline, demanding approach, and deep understanding of Juventus’ culture make him an ideal candidate to restore the club to its former heights.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

However, Juventus is not the only club interested in securing Conte’s services. Roma will also be in the market for a new manager at the end of the season, and Di Biagio believes that Conte would be the perfect appointment for them. The former Italy international feels that Conte’s leadership and structured tactical philosophy would be a great fit for the Roman side, which has struggled for consistency in recent years.

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Di Biagio stated:

“The perfect name for Roma is not Ancelotti or Klopp at the moment, but Antonio Conte. Maybe it’s just a dream but it would be ideal. Roma needs concreteness. Pioli would also be good.”

Conte’s ability to transform teams into winners makes him one of the most sought-after coaches in Italian football. If he becomes available at the end of the season, Juventus must make every effort to bring him back. His presence on the bench could be crucial in ensuring the club’s return to the top of Serie A and restoring its competitiveness in European competitions.