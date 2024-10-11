Juventus is determined to do whatever it takes to bring Gleison Bremer back after he suffered a long-term injury that could sideline him until the end of the season.

The Brazilian was in excellent form before the injury, which was reflected in Juventus’ strong results.

The Bianconeri are now focused on ensuring they don’t miss him for too long and will work with top professionals to get him back to full fitness.

However, they have been warned not to rush his recovery and have been advised to allow the defender to heal properly to ensure a complete and safe return.

Former Italy national team doctor Enrico Castellacci spoke to Il Bianconero about the nature of the injury and said:

“In the past, people tried to reduce the time, which in my opinion was wrong because the physiological time must be followed. A complete recovery takes a long time. It ranges from a minimum of six months to a maximum of eight or nine”.

Juve FC Says

There will be temptation to take a shortcut to get Bremer back, but we are a professional club and we know how bad that could be if it backfires.

We expect everyone involved to be as careful as possible so that when he is back, he will be fit for a long time, if not for the rest of his career in Turin.