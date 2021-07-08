Former Italy striker praises “unpredictable” Chiesa

On Tuesday night, Italy were suffering against Spain’s pressure for the most part of their Euro 2020 semi finals clash.

Nonetheless, Federico Chiesa appeared out of nowhere to pounce on a lose ball and break the deadlock with a brilliant strike that went pass Unai Simon.

The Juventus man started the tournament as second choice winger for Domenico Berardi, but broke his way into the first XI following his crucial extra-time goal against Austria in the round of 16.

The former Fiorentina star is now a vital member in Roberto Mancini’s lineup, and his importance for the side grows whenever Italy are playing on the counter attacks.

Former Azzurri striker Antonio Di Natale appears to be a big fan of Chiesa, and spoke highly of him in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuveNews.

“If Chiesa wasn’t a strong player, Juventus wouldn’t have invested so much in him. Already in his first season in Turin he showed what he is worth. And at Euro 2020, he’s confirming his talent with some great plays and goals.

“The one he scored against Spain is of rare beauty. He is a player I like a lot because he is unpredictable. He goes right, left, and makes some fakes. You never know where he’s going,” added the Udinese legend.

“Besides, he’s a serious guy. He grows and gets stronger with every day, you can see that he wants to improve. I played against his father who is also a very good person.

“However, I don’t see him playing as a striker. I have always said that I see more Insigne in that role, as he’s showing great maturity. He also scored an impressive goal. The great thing about Mancini’s team is that one or two different players explode in every match.”

Italy will take on England in the tournament’s grand finale on Sunday night at Wembley stadium.