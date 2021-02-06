Former Juve and Roma Striker predicts a Bianconeri win

Juventus and Roma are set to lock horns at the Allianz stadium on Saturday.

The capital side currently sits third in the Serie A table, with just one point ahead of the Bianconeri who still have an extra match at hand.

Mirko Vucinic is a former striker who famously played for both sides throughout his storied career in Italian football.

The Montenegrin sealed a transfer from Lecce to Roma in 2006, before joining Antonio Conte’s revolution at Juve in 2011.

The Three-time Scudetto winner spoke to La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) and gave his view and predictions on the upcoming big encounter of match-day 21.

“Juve are the favorites to win. Even though there won’t be crowds in attendance, their stadium represents a small advantage. I expect a fun match. Both sides tend to open up the play. They reflect the philosophies of Pirlo and Fonseca.

“Andrea (Pirlo) was a professor on the field. He has now become a coach and I see him getting better and better in his new role. The initial difficulties were related to the short preseason: few training sessions and no friendly matches,” added the former striker.

“It took Pirlo a little while to model the team based on his own ideas, but he is proving to be capable for the task. It is not easy because at Juve you are forced to always win.”

Vucinic made 96 appearances for the Old Lady between 2011 and 2014, scoring 26 goals and providing 22 assists in the process.

After leaving Turin, the Montenegrin moved to UAE club AL-Jazira, where he spent the last three years of his career before hanging up his boots in 2017.