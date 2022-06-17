Former Juve defender questions our recent transfer policy

Salvatore Fresi has questioned Juventus’s transfer policy this summer, claiming that Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria are at the wrong stage of their careers for our project.

The Old Lady had been on the downturn in recent years, but appear to be back on the up under Allegri. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to help us return to a title-challenging side this term or not, with our lack of balance through the middle a huge hindrance last term.

There is hope that we will be able to fix some our issues with some personnel changes this summer, but former Juve defender Toto Fresi believes our current targets are the wrong type of player.

“He has finished his cycle, I don’t think he is doing the right thing by taking players who have made an important career but who are of a certain age,” he told TMW(via TuttoJuve). “It would take a line, not young but medium, with experience. It is true that Juve must return to winning but Inter are getting stronger, AC Milan ditto and it’s not easy to restart after the farewell of CR7, the injury of Chiesa. Juve need strong pawns.”

While Di Maria is definitely into the latter stages of his career, Pogba should be coming into his prime. His time in Manchester has clearly been a burden on his character, as highlighted by his recent interviews, and I firmly believe that he will flourish once again when those shackles come off.

I honestly believe he will be happy to be back, and he will swiftly return to the top of his game, and any-and-all of his doubters will quickly be silenced.

