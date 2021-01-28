Former Juve goalkeeper still remembers Pirlo’s “punishments” in training

Emil Audero is a goalkeeper that rose all the way from the Juventus youth sectors to become a part of the first team.

But unfortunately for the young man, like so many of his counterparts, the need to play on consistent basis, prompted him to leave his childhood club.

Audero first joined Sampdoria on loan in the summer of 2018, before making his move permanent in 2019.

The 24-year-old has cemented himself as one of the best young shot stoppers in the country, as he continues to produce solid performances for Claudio Ranieri’s side.

On Saturday, The Blucerchiati will welcome the Italian champions at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genova, and the goalkeeper will take the opportunity to salute some of his former teammates.

Audero spoke to Sky Sport (via TuttoMercatoWeb), discussing several topics, including Andrea Pirlo’s free kicks, Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“At Juventus I was still a kid, but I was lucky enough to be able to train with Buffon, and witness his charisma on and off the pitch.

“Pirlo used to inflict his “punishments” on me (referring to the famous free kicks). I would always try my best, but the results weren’t always positive,” jokes the former Bianconero.

“I remember the first time I sat on the Juventus bench. It was the derby match that we won at the last second at home thanks to Pirlo’s goal. I immediately went to hug him.

“Buffon had a fever that day, so Marco Storari was playing in goal and I was asked to join the first team. Now I hope to embrace him again after our victory!”

However, Audero knows that he has a difficult task ahead of him when facing one particular striker.

“You can study Ronaldo as much as you want, but he has so many qualities and ideas that there is little you can do whenever you face him.

“It would be nice to snatch at least one point from Juventus. We got close during my first year when we lost 2-1 at the Juventus Stadium. From then on we have always performed well,” added the 24-year-old.

“On a personal level it would be nice to win some points against Juventus.”