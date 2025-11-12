Juventus have already had three permanent managers in 2025 alone, highlighting a concerning lack of consistency at the club. Despite remaining one of the most recognisable and successful names in Italian football, the Bianconeri have struggled to find the stability required to return to their former dominance. Their continued competitiveness cannot conceal the underlying issue of managerial turnover, which has become a recurring theme since they last lifted the Serie A title in 2021.

The club’s frequent changes in leadership have hindered its ability to build a coherent long-term project. Each managerial appointment has brought new ideas, tactics, and philosophies, yet none have been given sufficient time to establish continuity. The constant reshuffling has inevitably affected performances on the pitch, leaving Juventus unable to mount a serious title challenge in recent seasons.

The Arrival of Luciano Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti is the latest manager to take charge at Juventus, and expectations are high for him to bring stability and success. Renowned for his tactical intelligence and motivational qualities, Spalletti arrives with a strong reputation following his previous achievements, including guiding Napoli to success. His immediate challenge will be to restore both confidence and consistency within the squad while attempting to deliver results in domestic and European competitions.

The club’s management is under pressure to provide Spalletti with the time and resources necessary to build a competitive team capable of challenging for honours once again. If Juventus are to regain its status as the dominant force in Italian football, long-term planning and managerial trust will be essential. Allowing Spalletti the opportunity to shape the squad according to his vision could yield the sustained progress that has eluded the club in recent years.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Rampulla’s Call for Stability

Former Juventus goalkeeper Michelangelo Rampulla has voiced his concerns about the club’s current managerial approach, emphasising the importance of patience and long-term planning. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “Managing a winning team is different. I’m sceptical of this management, which seems far-fetched to me. Too many ifs, we need to develop a plan. You’ve chosen a coach whose history speaks for itself, go ahead with him. Eight months aren’t enough to create winning streaks; you should have kept him for at least two years. It’s a temporary trust. A strong club must say they’re starting over now with a strong coach for a three-year project, whether they qualify for the Champions League or not.”

Rampulla’s comments reflect the frustration felt by many associated with the club, who believe that Juventus must adopt a more measured approach. Building a successful team requires time, continuity, and trust in the manager’s vision. If the club continues its cycle of rapid managerial changes, it risks undermining any progress that might otherwise be achieved. For Juventus to return to its former heights, long-term stability must become a cornerstone of its future strategy.