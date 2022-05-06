Former Juve man on why it is essential for Juventus to win the Coppa Italia

Juventus has been accustomed to winning trophies for so long that their fans will rather win the Italian Cup than end this campaign without a trophy, declares former player Massimo Briaschi.

The Bianconeri started this season poorly, and they have spent most of it playing catchup to the other clubs.

They are already out of the title race but have secured a place for themselves in the Champions League for next season.

However, there is still a trophy left to play for, and it is the Italian Cup. Max Allegri has won the competition a few times previously, and Juve were always one of the favourites.

They will face a very tough Inter Milan side that has already beaten them twice in this campaign, yet Briaschi believes they need to win that trophy.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “It is clear that for over ten years now we have been used to seeing her always win at least one trophy per season. To remain empty-handed for a year would therefore undoubtedly be a bit of a disappointment compared to the habits of his fan.”

Juve FC Says

Winning the Italian Cup will no doubt add much needed positivity to our end of season.

This has been an underwhelming campaign, and the least our players can do is to win that competition.

Hopefully, they know this and will do their best to bring the cup home in yet another season.