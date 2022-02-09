Former Juve midfielder comments on Dybala’s contract saga

Former Juventus star, Hernanes has added his voice to the ongoing contract saga between Juventus and Paulo Dybala.

The attacker is nearing the end of his current deal at Juve and wants to remain at the club.

The Bianconeri also wants to keep him, but they are struggling to find an agreement with the former Palermo man over a new deal.

Talks are expected to resume this month, but it remains unclear if Dybala will adjust his demands and if Juve will improve their offer.

If a compromise can be reached, both parties will find an agreement soon, but it could end in a deadlock and he leaves the club for free at the end of this season.

“The Prophet” admits he doesn’t know exactly what is going on in the contract negotiations, but he would keep the Argentinian attacker if he was the Bianconeri.

He said via Il Bianconero: ‘I don’t know what Dybala’s situation is but he is one of the strongest players I’ve played with . I would always like to have someone like Dybala in my team , but football is made up of moments and so many things need to be evaluated.’

Juve FC Says

Keeping Dybala is likely Juve’s preferred option, considering the attacker remains one of the best in Europe.

He has also been productive in the few matches he has played this season.

If he wasn’t injured often, he could easily be our very best striker, but that is the case and it changes things.

Hopefully, we can find an agreement soon, but he should not expect us to pay over the odds as his next salary.