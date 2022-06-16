Former Juventus midfielder, Mauro Camoranesi has assured the Bianconeri that Angel di Maria is the right fit for their team.

The attacker has been linked with a free transfer to the Allianz Stadium in the last few weeks after he ran down his contract at PSG.

The Bianconeri have been signing much younger players before now, but Max Allegri is probably turning his focus towards experienced men in this transfer window.

If there are any doubts about Di Maria fitting in at Juve, Camoranesi insists they are unfounded and explains why the Argentinian will do well at the club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “He is perfect for the Bianconeri game, he starts from afar and scores.”

Juve FC Says

In spells at Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG, Di Maria has proven to be one of the best attackers in the world and we will benefit from his talents in Turin.

The current Juve team has so many budding young attackers and he can become the influential experienced head we need to lead the youngsters in the dressing room and on the pitch.

However, he hasn’t responded to our offer yet and we need to secure that agreement before dreaming about having him in our attack.