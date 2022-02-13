Former Juve player has no doubt Serie A ace will soon move to Turin

Juventus has impressed their former player Valeri Bojinov after they signed Dusan Vlahovic and he says they will certainly add Nicolo Zaniolo to their squad as well.

The Bianconeri made a huge impression in the January transfer window when they added the Serbian and Denis Zakaria to their first-team squad.

Both players have made strong starts to their time at the club and Juve will be hopeful they can continue getting better.

The Bianconeri have continued to sign some of the best young players around the continent.

Vlahovic joins the likes of Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge in signing for the club in recent transfer windows.

Zaniolo is an exciting talent and he would be a part of a new generation of attackers at Juve if he makes the move.

It is not a new thing that the Bianconeri has an interest in a budding young player at another Italian club.

Bojinov claims he believes the Turin side has already started work on landing the AS Roma man.

He said via Calciomercato: “tell you that in my opinion they are already working to bring Zaniolo to Turin and in the end I am convinced that they will take him.”

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo has been one of the finest talents in Italy for some time now and he has a big future ahead of him.

He would struggle to win trophies or play in the Champions League regularly if he remains in Rome.

That should make it easy for Juve to sign him. If we can convince the Azzurri star not to extend his current deal with the Giallorossi, we might secure an agreement with Roma for his signature.