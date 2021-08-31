Former Juve star claims attacking options ‘too little’ to compete

Manuel Dimas Texeira has claimed that Juventus’s current attacking options is lacking, and each of our four goalscorers will need to step up this season.

The Old Lady have allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to leave and re-join Manchester United this week, with the deal having been announced today, while Moise Kean has returned from Everton on loan.

This leaves us with four options for the striker role (five if you consider Federico Chiesa also), but our former star insists that our current options are not good enough to challenge the bigger sides this season, adding that each of the four needs to step up on what they have shown previously.

“Every Juve striker will have to show much more than he has done to date,” Manuel Dimas Texeira told TuttoJuve. “For Dybala it is time to put the team on his shoulders, Kaio is still too young. Kean needs continuity and it will take a Morata plus goalscorer. Yes, it’s too little to compete with the big names.”

Dybala definitely has the star quality to play an important role in our attack, but the worry is that he could miss much of the season with injuries as he did last year, but he appears fully fit at present.

Patrick