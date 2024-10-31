Juve, traditionally a Serie A powerhouse, entered the season with the clear expectation of contending for the league title. However, a series of drawn matches, most recently against Parma, has left fans concerned about the club’s chances of competing at the top of the table. A string of draws can be costly in the title race, where three points are vital, and too many dropped points could endanger Juventus’ goal of finishing in the top four. This has led some fans and pundits to question if the team is advancing or simply treading water.

Following the Parma match, former Juventus player Davide Lanzafame defended Motta’s approach, urging patience and emphasising the progress made. As reported by Tuttojuve, Lanzafame said, “I really like his philosophy, I think the start of the season is in line with expectations considering a new team. There is a lot of room for improvement; Juventus remains one of the big teams that has the most. Starting from Yildiz and up to Savona and Mbangula. As a spectator, for me Motta is doing a great job.”

Lanzafame’s comments highlight Motta’s youth-centric philosophy, with an emphasis on developing emerging talents like Yildiz, Savona, and Mbangula. This approach is meant to secure long-term success, even if the immediate results have been a blend of mixed outcomes and growing pains. However, for many fans, the frequent draws feel reminiscent of last season’s frustrations, making it difficult to see tangible progress. While Motta’s emphasis on youth development and adaptability reflects a shift in the club’s approach, Juventus will need to convert more of these draws into wins to fulfil their title aspirations and satisfy supporters who are eager for a return to the club’s winning ways.