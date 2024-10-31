Juventus’ inconsistent start to the season under new manager Thiago Motta has led to mixed reviews and growing criticism from fans, despite the team remaining unbeaten in league play. Motta, in his first season at the helm, has drawn attention for his fresh approach and new tactical ideas, which have earned him praise following certain games. However, the team’s struggle to convert draws into victories has raised questions about whether Juve is progressing or merely repeating last season’s pattern under former manager Max Allegri, where they also had an excessive number of draws.
Club News
No Comments