Former Juventus midfielder Angelo Di Livio has praised Manuel Locatelli’s resurgence this season, noting that he is not surprised by the midfielder’s strong performances under new coach Thiago Motta. After a few challenging years under Max Allegri, during which Locatelli’s form had declined, many expected him to struggle for playing time in Motta’s system, especially with the arrival of several new midfielders. Instead, Locatelli has become a consistent starter, proving his value to the team and cementing his role as a key figure in Juventus’s midfield.

Locatelli’s impressive performances have caught some fans off guard, as he has adapted quickly and effectively to the demands of Motta’s approach. Juventus has found stability with him in the midfield, and despite competition from recent signings, none have managed to displace Locatelli from the starting lineup. Di Livio, however, anticipated that Locatelli would thrive in this system, highlighting his ability to interpret the game effectively in Motta’s midfield-focused strategy. When asked if Locatelli’s form had surprised him, Di Livio responded, as quoted by Tuttojuve,

“I would say no, because the current game relies a lot on midfielders and he is perfect to interpret it. Sometimes he has been criticized a little too much, but he has never been bad. He is very important for this team.”

Locatelli has indeed been a breath of fresh air for Juventus this season, bringing a renewed energy and focus to the centre of the pitch. His leadership and stability have been essential as Motta works to implement his tactical vision, and his ability to control play has made him indispensable. Juventus fans and Di Livio alike are optimistic that Locatelli’s revival will continue, solidifying his role as a leading figure under Motta’s management. This newfound consistency and influence mark an exciting chapter for Locatelli at Juventus, and his form may prove crucial as the team pursues its goals this season.