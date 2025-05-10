Juventus’ next match will be a high-stakes clash against direct rivals Lazio, with both clubs still hopeful of securing a top-four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League. With Serie A offering only four Champions League slots this campaign, unlike the five from last term, the competition for the final berth is intense.

The top three positions have already been sealed, leaving a handful of clubs, including Juventus, Lazio, and Roma, battling for that crucial fourth spot. Juve’s trip to face Lazio could prove decisive in determining their fate, especially with little room for error as the season winds down.

Juventus Cannot Afford Anything but a Win

While a draw would be enough to keep Juventus narrowly ahead of Lazio in the standings, it opens the door for Roma to leapfrog both sides should they win their next fixture. The Bianconeri have some of Serie A’s top talents, but performances have not consistently matched expectations. Pressure is mounting, and failure to secure Champions League football would mark a significant disappointment for a club of Juve’s stature.

Former Juventus midfielder Vladimir Jugovic highlighted the importance of this fixture, warning that failure to beat Lazio could have serious consequences. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“Juventus has more to play for than Lazio: if the Bianconeri don’t go to the Champions League, the season will be a failure. At the beginning of the year, however, there were other expectations for the Biancocelesti. But I would be careful of Roma and Ranieri, who is proving to be an expert coach. A draw is not enough for either Lazio or Juve.”

Roma Lurking in the Shadows

Roma’s resurgence under Claudio Ranieri has made them a genuine threat in the race. With momentum on their side and a slightly easier run-in, they pose a serious danger to both Juventus and Lazio. This adds further pressure to this weekend’s head-to-head battle.

Juventus must rise to the occasion, not only to stay ahead of Lazio but also to fend off Roma’s challenge. Anything short of a win could leave them outside the top four by the end of the weekend.