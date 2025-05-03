Most people who support and follow Juventus expected them to have a strong season after the club invested in their squad and made changes in management during the summer. The men in black and white were hopeful that the adjustments made ahead of the campaign would bring about a change in fortunes, particularly with Thiago Motta being appointed as manager. There was genuine optimism that he would guide the team to compete seriously for every available trophy.

During the early stages of the season, there were indeed promising signs. The team went on a strong run of form, and it looked as though they could mount a serious challenge for silverware. However, things began to unravel rather quickly at the beginning of the year. Results deteriorated, performances dipped, and Juventus lost their momentum. As the situation worsened, the club made the difficult decision to part ways with Thiago Motta, who had been unable to deliver the consistent success that had been anticipated.

Getty Images

In response, Juventus turned to Igor Tudor in an effort to stabilise the team and rescue their season. The Croatian coach has made a positive impact since taking charge, helping to restore some balance to the squad and keeping the club within reach of their objective of securing a top-four finish. This is now considered a vital aim for Juventus, as qualifying for the Champions League remains crucial to their financial and competitive ambitions.

Their upcoming fixtures will be particularly significant, as they are set to face direct rivals for the remaining Champions League spot. Success in these matches could define the club’s campaign and determine whether they are able to meet the minimum expectations set at the beginning of the season.

Former player Rui Barros expressed his disappointment in how the season has unfolded. As quoted by Il Bianconero, he stated, “I was really surprised by the negative results. I’m sorry for the situation that has come about. In the summer I would never have said that. Everything would have suggested a very different season…”.

Despite recent difficulties, Juventus must focus on improving and winning their remaining matches to end the campaign in the strongest possible position.