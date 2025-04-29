Juventus must secure a victory or at least avoid defeat against Bologna to maintain their hopes of finishing in the top four when both sides meet in what is expected to be a decisive fixture. The Bianconeri have encountered difficulties since the beginning of the second half of the season, and now face significant pressure to fend off competition from Bologna to achieve their Champions League ambitions.

Following the encounter with Bologna, Juventus are scheduled to face Lazio, a match that could further complicate their situation. Should they fail to secure a positive result against Bologna and Lazio emerge victorious in their own match, the implications for Juventus could be severe, intensifying the challenge of remaining within the top positions of the table.

Juventus’s manager is likely to focus entirely on the immediate task of overcoming Bologna, fully aware of the difficulty that lies ahead. Igor Tudor understands the magnitude of the match and is expected to prepare his side accordingly. Bologna, despite their underwhelming performance in the league phase of the Champions League this season, have enjoyed an otherwise impressive domestic campaign and will undoubtedly aim to capitalise on Juventus’s recent struggles.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

As cited by Tuttojuve, Massimo Bonini acknowledged the quality of Vincenzo Italiano’s Bologna side and expressed concern about the threat they pose, stating, “Bologna can be a key to the Champions League, it will be a very tough challenge against an opponent in form and who deservedly reached the Coppa Italia final. No calculations, Juve will have to go to the Dall’Ara to snatch the victory. But I am very worried about Lazio”.

Bologna have proven to be a highly efficient and disciplined team throughout the season, and Juventus need to show them due respect. A focused and composed performance will be required from the visitors, as any complacency or lack of execution could result in a costly defeat.