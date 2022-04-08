Former Juve Stars – Where Are They Now?

The Old Lady is one of the foremost powers in European football, overcoming scandals that have rocked the club to its core, to again be among the pre-eminent betting favourites in the race for the Serie A title. However, during the turbulent last few seasons the club has seen a huge amount of fluctuation in its first team dressing room, as players move on to pastures new and fresh faces are brought in to take their place – something which has made it difficult for footy fans to back the team with their special online betting deals and bonuses. Here we track down some of the former Juventus stars who are now plying their respective trades elsewhere, to see if they have grown as players since leaving Juve or have gone seriously downhill, to barely even factor into the weekly football odds line.

Juventus are one of those teams that tend to keep hold of great players, with those who are deemed surplus to requirements rarely proving the Old Lady wrong in her assessment

Paul Pogba

Juventus fans are right to be smug about Paul Pogba, with the Old Lady managing to get the best out of the attacking midfielder during his time at Turin, and then getting to watch him struggle in a Man Utd shirt.

With the red half of Manchester likely to make wholesale changes in the summer, after another disappointing Premier League campaign, there is every chance that Pogba could make a shock return to Juve, but only if he is willing to accept a huge wage cut.

No doubt Massimiliano Allegri would back himself to once again get the best of this incredible player who has won both the World Cup and European Championships, but who Man Utd seem incapable of looking after properly.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Undoubtedly the highest profile departure from the club in recent years, the Portuguese has continued to score goals, even if that has not always transferred into wins for Man Utd.

This was ultimately why Ronaldo was let go at the end of last season by Juve because while his goal stats have always been impressive, he no longer brings assists and defensive work to the overall team effort. It remains to be seen if Dušan Vlahović is really the man to fill Ronaldo’s boots.

Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur

Both these midfielders had their footballing journeys abruptly re-routed to North London last summer, with Kulusevski going on a season-long loan and Bentancur making a permanent move.

No doubt the fact that Antonio Conte had taken over at Spurs had a huge bearing on both men heading to Tottenham, and he has been keen to include them whenever possible this season. It is Kulusevski who has stood out the most, which is good news for a Juventus side who can take him back if they wish during the next transfer window.

Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur were both farmed out to Tottenham, and they have fitted in well under Antonio Conte, who is trying to get Spurs back into the Champions League

Aaron Ramsey

It was a shame that Aaron Ramsey never got the run in the Juventus first team that he might have wanted, because on the odd occasion he did turn out for the Old Lady, he scored some nice goals and looked classy.

However, he was never quite the player who had been so successful at Arsenal for so many years. He has now headed north to Glasgow Rangers, to see if he can help them beat bitter rivals Celtic to the SPL title. Unfortunately, a loss in the Old Firm Derby at the beginning of April has made that an unlikely outcome.

Gianluigi Buffon

Sometimes in football the great players just seem to have the script already written for them and so perhaps it was always meant to be that Gianluigi Buffon’s career would end exactly where it started, at Parma.

At the grand old age of 44 he is still turning in amazing performances in Serie B, although it does not appear as though he will be able to help Parma back to the big time this season.