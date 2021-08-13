Former Juventus ace urges them not to miss out on Euro 2020 winner

Former Juventus star, Angelo Di Livio says they absolutely need to complete the transfer of Manuel Locatelli in this transfer window.

The midfielder has emerged as one of the best youngsters in Europe for some time now and he shone for the Italian national team at Euro 2020.

The Bianconeri have been keen to add him to their squad and have been in talks with Sassuolo regarding that.

The former Milan youngster told the Green and Whites that he will only leave them to join Juve, which has given the Bianconeri some advantage.

However, the talks have been slow with Sassuolo rejecting most of Juventus’ offers for his signature till now.

Both clubs hope they can do a deal before the transfer window closes and Di Livio is confident that he is a player that Juve absolutely has to sign.

He also spoke about the return of Miralem Pjanic and says the Bosnian might shine on his return because he has a point to prove.

He told Tuttosport as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“For me Locatelli is a Juve player, to be taken immediately. What a mistake Milan made to sell him.

“Sassuolo asks a lot, but he has personality, he is strong and is perfect for this team.

“Pjanic can be useful because he will want revenge after a somewhat colorless year. However, I repeat, Locatelli must be the first signing.”