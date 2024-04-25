Former Juventus and AC Milan player José Altafini will watch both teams face each other this weekend with almost no expectations.

He strongly believes that the fixture is not important for either club.

Juve and Milan are two of Italy’s biggest clubs, and they often compete for top domestic and international honours.

They have even faced each other in the Champions League before, but their game this weekend is between two teams struggling to keep up with Inter Milan.

Inter is already the Italian champions, and Milan has nothing to play for, while Juventus will compete for the Italian Cup.

Altafini says Milan should focus on preparing for next season, while Juventus should focus on winning the Italian Cup.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“A match that unfortunately counts for little compared to the past. Milan now have to think about next year ; while Juve can and he would do better to concentrate only on the possibility of winning the Italian Cup.”

Juve FC Says

We do have the top-three spot to play for in that game because we haven’t sealed it yet.

But it is true that winning the Coppa Italia is more important than defeating AC Milan at this stage of the season.